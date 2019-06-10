KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 14,750 DN 400
CJ 102,500 UP 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 97,600 UP 200
JWPHARMA 32,200 UP 350
SK hynix 66,800 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 730,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,800 UP 1,800
SamsungF&MIns 277,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,350 DN 150
Kogas 41,650 UP 250
LGInt 16,300 0
DongkukStlMill 6,450 UP 70
Hanwha 26,250 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,200 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 45,500 UP 600
HITEJINRO 21,500 UP 100
Yuhan 250,500 UP 3,000
SLCORP 23,750 UP 1,550
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 93,200 UP 500
DaelimInd 118,000 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16800 UP350
KiaMtr 43,000 UP 1,850
HHI 117,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 21,350 0
DaeduckElec 12,650 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 5,110 UP 70
HtlShilla 94,100 UP 600
Hanmi Science 68,300 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 95,500 0
Hanssem 77,300 DN 6,000
SBC 17,200 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 800
TONGYANG 1,730 DN 5
Daesang 25,400 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,960 DN 10
WJ COWAY 81,300 UP 1,400
OCI 93,200 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,900 DN 100
KorZinc 457,500 UP 8,500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
2
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
3
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
4
S. Korea, Finland to hold summit on peace, startups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA