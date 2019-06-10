KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungHvyInd 7,800 UP 20
SYC 53,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 50,100 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 38,100 UP 800
IBK 13,950 UP 100
S-Oil 85,000 UP 3,300
LG Innotek 95,700 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 161,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,200 UP 2,550
SKTelecom 253,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 45,500 UP 2,450
HyundaiElev 87,900 UP 4,200
SAMSUNG SDS 211,500 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,750 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,905 UP 65
SPC SAMLIP 100,000 UP 1,600
Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 500
SK 239,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,070 UP 20
GKL 20,100 DN 450
Handsome 40,450 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,600 DN 350
BukwangPharm 20,050 UP 550
Doosan Bobcat 34,250 UP 1,000
Netmarble 122,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S312000 UP2500
ORION 85,800 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 195,000 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 58,400 UP 100
HDC-OP 45,250 UP 2,150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,950 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,329,000 UP 30,000
HANILHOLDINGS 53,500 UP 1,100
DB INSURANCE 62,500 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,070 DN 10
KAL 32,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,530 UP 30
LG Corp. 75,300 UP 1,000
