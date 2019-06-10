KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SsangyongMtr 4,155 UP 10
LOTTE 43,150 UP 450
AK Holdings 46,900 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 143,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 63,500 DN 500
Binggrae 72,300 UP 700
GCH Corp 22,300 UP 850
LotteChilsung 170,000 UP 3,500
KorElecTerm 66,200 UP 2,700
NamhaeChem 10,300 UP 150
DONGSUH 18,900 UP 150
BGF 7,350 UP 110
SamsungEng 16,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 93,100 UP 300
PanOcean 4,345 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 37,800 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 28,000 UP 550
KT 28,050 DN 150
KT&G 101,000 0
Muhak 10,900 0
DHICO 6,320 UP 10
SBS 22,500 0
LG Display 17,150 UP 500
Kangwonland 31,500 UP 650
NAVER 114,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 124,000 UP 4,000
NCsoft 474,000 UP 14,500
FARMSCO 6,810 UP 40
Nongshim 246,000 UP 3,500
DSME 30,150 UP 750
DSINFRA 6,440 DN 60
SGBC 42,450 UP 600
DWEC 4,950 UP 35
Donga ST 100,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,200 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 287,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 32,050 UP 650
LGH&H 1,322,000 UP 27,000
LGCHEM 337,000 UP 6,500
