KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 21,350 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,200 DN 200
KIH 74,600 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 43,300 DN 200
GS 51,300 UP 700
CJ CGV 35,750 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 18,450 UP 150
LIG Nex1 34,300 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,150 UP 80
emart 147,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY368 50 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 64,000 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 92,800 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 9,980 UP 130
CUCKOO 142,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 112,500 DN 500
MANDO 30,350 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 305,500 0
Hyosung 75,400 UP 300
INNOCEAN 68,900 UP 200
HanmiPharm 411,500 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 11,750 DN 150
L&L 15,650 UP 350
NamyangDairy 565,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,450 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,850 UP 750
Shinsegae 296,000 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 98,300 UP 4,400
SKC 31,800 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,690 UP 90
Mobis 225,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,600 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 16,000 UP 500
S-1 97,700 UP 1,100
Hanchem 80,000 DN 400
DWS 39,500 UP 50
UNID 49,350 DN 500
KEPCO 25,350 DN 350
SamsungSecu 35,200 UP 200
