KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,550 UP 150
POSCO 237,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 44,800 UP 600
NHIS 14,050 UP 150
SK Discovery 25,150 UP 600
LS 47,300 0
GC Corp 121,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 41,500 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 136,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 35,300 UP 300
Ottogi 705,000 UP 11,000
IlyangPharm 26,150 UP 600
Hansae 23,150 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 56,500 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 44,900 UP 600
Youngone Corp 40,150 UP 1,250
KOLON IND 42,050 UP 200
LG Uplus 14,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,700 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,500 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,750 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,210 DN 5
LF 22,100 UP 200
FOOSUNG 7,440 UP 20
JW HOLDINGS 6,220 UP 30
SK Innovation 162,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 25,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,600 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,150 UP 850
LGELECTRONICS 77,900 DN 400
Celltrion 198,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 21,400 UP 250
AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 150
KISWire 24,150 UP 350
LotteFood 562,000 UP 14,000
KCC 268,500 UP 7,500
HankookShellOil 329,500 UP 4,000
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
2
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
3
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
4
S. Korea, Finland to hold summit on peace, startups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA