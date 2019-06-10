Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The remains of some of the victims of a recent tour boat sinking in Budapest were returned home Monday, airline sources said.
The bereaved families of four victims arrived at Incheon International Airport in the morning, while holding the boxes of the victims' ashes, the sources said, adding that their cremation took place in Hungary. It's the first time that bereaved families returned home after visiting the European country after the accident.
Other bereaved families are expected to follow suit, the sources said.
On May 29, a sightseeing boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank after colliding with a larger Swiss cruise ship.
The sinking left 19 Koreans dead and seven others unaccounted for. The Hungarian captain is still missing.
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
4
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
3
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
4
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
5
Former vice justice minister referred to trial on bribery charges
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
-
2
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
3
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
4
S. Korea, Finland to hold summit on peace, startups
-
5
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise