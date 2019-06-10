S. Korean Bond Yields on June 10, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 June 10, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.592 1.595 -0.3
3-year TB 1.537 1.533 -0.4
10-year TB 1.656 1.661 +0.5
2-year MSB 1.567 1.568 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.047 2.046 +0.1
91-day CD 1.820 1.820 --
