Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96

All Headlines 00:06 June 11, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died Monday at the age of 96, aides said.

Lee had been hospitalized at a Seoul hospital while battling liver cancer.

"First lady Lee passed today," an official at the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
