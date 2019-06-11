Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
All Headlines 00:06 June 11, 2019
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died Monday at the age of 96, aides said.
Lee had been hospitalized at a Seoul hospital while battling liver cancer.
"First lady Lee passed today," an official at the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
(END)
