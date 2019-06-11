Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan moves to form hydrogen alliance with U.S., EU while excluding S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump to negotiate with Xi Jinping during G-20 summit (Segye Times)
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon remains optimistic that talks between Koreas, between U.S. and N.K. will resume (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sister of democratization ends journey for peace (Hankyoreh)
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Former first lady Lee Hee-ho passes away (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump says additional tariffs could be used if Xi does not attend G-20 summit (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul, London agree to an FTA for after Brexit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyundai Motor, Rotem to develop hydrogen-powered train by 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- 'NK unlikely to change position on denuclearization' (Korea Times)
(END)
