(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 11)

His words of praise for Kim Won-bong are not the only ones to have intensified ideological divisions and raised political tensions. In an Independence Movement Day address delivered March 1, he appeared to be targeting the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party and its supporters when he said, "The eradication of the remnants of collaborators with the Japanese colonial rulers is long overdue." In a speech commemorating the Gwangju Democratic Uprising of May 18, 1980, he labeled those who viewed the democratization movement from a different angle "the descendants of dictators."