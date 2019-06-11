Today in Korean history
June 12
1950 -- The Bank of Korea begins operations in Seoul. The central bank had to suspend operations less than two weeks later with the outbreak of the Korean War.
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Chile.
1981 -- The Korea Press Foundation, a nationwide association of print and broadcast media, is launched in Seoul.
1995 -- U.S. and North Korean officials reach an agreement in Malaysia that Washington will provide the North with two light-water reactors and Pyongyang will freeze its nuclear development program.
2006 -- A group of 76 foreign diplomats in Seoul, including U.S. Ambassador Alexander Vershbow, takes a one-day trip to an inter-Korean joint industrial complex in North Korea's border town of Kaesong. The group was accompanied by then South Korean Foreign Minister Ban Ki-moon.
2018 -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold a historic first summit in Singapore. Under a four-point joint statement, they agreed to build new bilateral relations, foster a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula, work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and recover the remains of American troops left behind in the North following the 1950-53 Korean War.
