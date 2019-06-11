Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 11
All Headlines 09:15 June 11, 2019
General
-- Moon to hold talks with Finnish prime minister
-- Follow-up on death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho
-- South Korea's football friendly with Iran
Economy & Finance
-- Exports tally for June 1-10
-- Hyundai Motor stocks rallying on increased sales, rosy outlook
-- Results of probe into ESS-related fires
