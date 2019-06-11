Exports down 16.6 pct in first 10 days of June
All Headlines 09:01 June 11, 2019
SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 16.6 percent in the first 10 days of June mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$10.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
-
4
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
5
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns