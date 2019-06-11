Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 16.6 pct in first 10 days of June

09:01 June 11, 2019

SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 16.6 percent in the first 10 days of June mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's exports stood at US$10.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

