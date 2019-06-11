(LEAD) Exports down 16.6 pct in first 10 days of June
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-6; ADDS photo)
SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 16.6 percent in the first 10 days of June mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$10.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of electronic appliances and vessels jumped 68.1 percent and 169.7 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of semiconductors, which led last year's stellar exports for Asia's fourth-largest economy, and petroleum products fell 30.8 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.
South Korea's shipments to China and the United States -- the country's top two trading partners -- declined 26.7 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.
South Korea imported goods worth $12.5 billion in the 10-day period, down 10.8 percent from a year earlier.
