Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:16 June 11, 2019
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/14 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 23/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/16 Rain 60
Jeju 23/18 Rain 60
Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
