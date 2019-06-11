Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:16 June 11, 2019

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/14 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 23/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/16 Rain 60

Jeju 23/18 Rain 60

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!