N. Korea to hold elections to choose deputies for local assemblies
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold elections next month to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the country, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The elections will be held July 21, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
In the previous elections in July 2015, 28,452 deputies were elected for a four-year term.
Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in 2015 was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for their candidates.
The North's local assemblies meet once or twice a year to decide on their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county.
In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced with new ones.
