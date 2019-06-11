Hyundai Rotem, U.S. firm to develop signaling device
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem, South Korea's leading railway system and plant equipment maker, said Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with a U.S. software company to develop a signaling device for next-generation trains.
In the memorandum of understanding with Wind River, Hyundai Rotem will develop the signaling device for high-speed trains with autonomous and protective driving features. Wind River will provide the real-time operating system for the train, the South Korean company said.
Wind River's software runs the computing systems of the fundamental infrastructure and is leading the evolution to autonomous systems in a variety of areas that include collaborative robots, commercial and military drones, and connected cars.
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
-
4
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
5
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns