Expert panel blames electronic shock for fires of energy storage system
SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Electronic shocks are mainly to blame for a series of fires of energy storage systems (ESS), an expert panel said Tuesday, prompting the government to strengthen safety measures of major components of ESS products.
ESS refers to the procedures of saving energy in a large-scale battery for efficient distribution of power. For example, during night hours an ESS can save energy that is then utilized during daytime, when demand for power is high.
The panel said that the so-called DC contactors in battery racks explode when a battery system is hit by an electronic shock -- overvoltage and overcurrent.
The panel also said a dry band occurred in battery modules in ESS products installed in mountains or near seas, which damaged insulation and caused fires.
The finding came after the panel carried out a five-month investigation into 23 fires that broke out in ESS equipment produced by local firms, including Samsung SDI Co. and LG Chem Ltd. The fires occurred from August 2017 through May this year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
-
5
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns