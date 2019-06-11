Seoul shares up late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning, recouping earlier losses, on the back of institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,101.78 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index initially opened mildly lower despite overnight gains on Wall Street. U.S. stocks closed higher Monday (local time), with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 1.05 percent.
In Seoul, blue chips were mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.11 percent, and No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.35 percent.
In contrast, SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 0.6 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion increased 1.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3 won from Monday's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
-
5
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns