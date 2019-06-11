Instagram user time in S. Korea sharply up: data
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The combined time spent on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram by South Korean Android users surged by 73 percent on-year in May, industry data showed Tuesday.
They spent a total of 26 billion minutes using Instagram last month, compared with 15 billion minutes during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.
Instagram was the most favored SNS platform among Android users in their 30s and teens, with users in their 30s spending the longest amount of time on it, according to WiseApp.
The most popular SNS among Android users in South Korea was Facebook with a combined 46 billion minutes in May.
The data was based on a survey of 33,000 Android smartphone users in the country, it added.
