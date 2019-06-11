Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(News Focus) Ex-first lady Lee remembered as political buttress for husband, pioneer for women's rights
SEOUL -- The late former first lady Lee Hee-ho was a lifelong political companion of her late husband Kim Dae-jung, the architect of the "sunshine policy" of engaging North Korea, and a pioneer for women's rights.
Lee died at the age of 96 on Monday after battling liver cancer, according to her aides.
-----------------
Seoul likely to wire promised money this week to U.N. agencies for N.K. projects: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to send a pledged donation of US$8 million to U.N. agencies this week to support their efforts to provide assistance to North Korean women and children in need, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last week, the Seoul government endorsed the donation plan for the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) for their projects to support the nutrition of children and pregnant women in North Korea, and address their health problems.
-----------------
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
BUDAPEST/SEOUL -- Hungarian authorities will start salvaging a sunken tour boat from the Danube River early Tuesday (Budapest time), officials said, nearly two weeks after its deadly sinking left 26 South Koreans dead or missing.
Operations to lift the Hableany from waters beneath the Margit bridge in central Budapest will begin at around 6:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Korean time), the South Korean quick response team dispatched to the site told reporters.
-----------------
Samsung Electronics president grilled about accounting scandal at biotech affiliates
SEOUL -- Chung Hyun-ho, president of Samsung Electronics, was questioned by prosecutors on Tuesday about his suspected involvement in alleged accounting fraud at the company's biotech affiliates.
The 59-year-old Chung, known as one of the closest aides to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office around 8:50 a.m. in compliance with a summons from the prosecution.
-----------------
N. Korea to hold elections to choose deputies for local assemblies
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold elections next month to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the country, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The elections will be held July 21, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
-----------------
N. Korea's May missile tests appear aimed at advancing solid fuel and guidance systems: CRS report
SEOUL -- North Korea's missile tests in May appear to be aimed at advancing solid fuel and guidance systems for its short-range ballistic missiles, according to a U.S. congressional report.
On May 4, North Korea test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon, along with a barrage of projectiles, and launched two short-range missiles five days later. The North claimed they are part of its ordinary military drills to "inspect the ability of rapid reaction" of its defense units.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Exports down 16.6 pct in first 10 days of June
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports sharply fell 16.6 percent in the first 10 days of June mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$10.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
4
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA