(LEAD) Moon talks with Finnish prime minister on diversifying cooperation
By Lee Chi-dong
HELSINKI, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with new Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne on Tuesday, the third and last day of his state visit to the Nordic nation.
They discussed ways to further broaden the scope of partnerships between the two nations, Moon's office, Cheong Wa Dae, said.
Moon secured Helsinki's unswerving commitment to supporting the Korea peace process in his summit with President Sauli Niinisto a day earlier.
Moon had "in-depth" discussions with the prime minister on how to diversity bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the science technology, defense industry, energy and healthcare sectors, the office said.
During the 50-minute meeting at Rinne's official residence, Moon asked him to help step up cooperation for South Korea's efforts to tackle fine dust pollution.
Rinne was sworn in as prime minister last week to lead Finland's 75th government. He welcomed an agreement to operate a new air route between Helsinki and Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, starting in 2020.
"He expressed hope that it will contribute to promoting the exchanges of people and goods between Europe and Asia, not just between the two nations," Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon took note of Finland's advanced programs to nurture global startups based on synergy between industries, schools and research institutes.
The president later visited the Hietaniemi national cemetery to pay homage to those buried there.
