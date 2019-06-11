Hotel booking app Yanolja raises US$180 mln from Booking, GIC
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonnhap) -- Yanolja, the operator of a South Korean accommodation mobile application, said Tuesday it has raised a combined US$180 million from the U.S. travel service provider Booking Holdings Inc. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd.
The Series D funding from GIC and Booking Holdings brings the online booking platform operator's valuation to more than $1 billion.
Yanolja said the money will be used to build hospitality-related technology to accelerate the platform operator's global expansion.
The company said it has also formed a strategic partnership with Booking Holdings, which operates big-name online travel services, such as Booking.com and Agoda.com.
Agoda will offer its customers Yanolja's unique budget accommodations in South Korea, and Yanolja customers will be able to book accommodations across the world through Agoda, the latter said.
Founded in 2005 as an information portal for "love hotels," Yanolja has grown into a scaled-up company that now also operates its own hotel brands, and provides design and construction services for other accommodation businesses.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
5
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
2
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon
-
4
Late Korean Air chairman's daughter forced to resign amid scandal returns
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA