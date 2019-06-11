Pro-N. Korea paper urges Seoul to take 'practical' action to break stalemate
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper urged South Korea on Tuesday to go beyond words and take "practical" action, saying such an approach would help break the impasse in inter-Korean relations.
"If the South Korean authorities make a courageous decision to take practical action, not just words, in tackling the current stalemate in lockstep with North Korean compatriots, there will be an answer from the North," the Japan-based Choson Sinbo said in an article.
"As declared in (Kim Jong-un's) New Year speech, our supreme leader's determination to write a history of our people hand in hand with the South Korean authorities for peace and co-prosperity remains strong and firm," it added.
It, however, did not specify what concrete steps Seoul ought to take.
The paper criticized South Korea for siding with the U.S.'s "arrogant" attitude, without voicing its own opinions and supporting Washington's unilateral demand for Pyongyang to completely give up its nuclear weapons before asking for any major concessions.
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since February's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
Since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit, North Korea has not been responsive to South Korea's push for cooperative cross-border projects, demanding Seoul stay independent of external intervention and have more say in its pursuit of cross-border cooperation. Nor has it reacted to Seoul's offer for a summit.
The paper lashed out at Seoul for standing in the way of restarting the operation of the now shuttered Kaesong industrial park and tour programs to Mount Kugmang by minding too much what Washington says.
With regard to Seoul's plan to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea, it also accused Seoul of being bent on "secondary" issues, without trying to deal with "fundamental" matters, apparently referring to the implementation of the agreements their leaders reached during their three summits last year, mostly focusing on easing cross-border tensions and improving inter-Korean ties.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
