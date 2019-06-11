Moon declares full cooperation with Finland to nurture start-ups
By Lee Chi-dong
HELSINKI, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced specific plans Tuesday for full-scale cooperation between his country and Finland on fostering innovative startups and responding to the fourth industrial revolution.
He was addressing a forum, held in Helsinki, as part of the South Korea-Finland Startup Summit joined by hundreds of CEOs and representatives of tech-savvy firms operating in the two nations.
First, Moon said, the two sides will strengthen bilateral cooperation to establish an innovation-oriented "startup ecosystem."
On the occasion of Moon's three-day state visit to Finland, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together for promoting startups and small-and medium-sized enterprises.
They agreed to set up a center for Korean startups in Finland.
"Today, public institutions of the both countries will also sign an MOU on the creation of a joint venture investment fund," Moon said.
In November, they plan to co-organize ComeUp, a startup festival in South Korea, modeled after the Slush, a famous not-for-profit startup and tech event that takes place in Finland.
"Second, the two countries will jointly respond to the fourth industrial revolution" especially in the 5G and AI sectors, Moon said.
South Korea, which has succeeded in commercializing 5G for the first time in the world, and Finland, which has begun the world's first study on 6G communication networks, are great partners, he added.
He cited a deal to forge sisterhood ties between the hearts of the two sides' technology development -- the Otaniemi district, a suburb of Helsinki, and the Daedeok research complex in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
"Third, the two countries will strengthen education cooperation to nurture creative, talented manpower and healthcare cooperation to adapt to an aged society," Moon said.
In the Startup Summit, Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa introduced Finland's experience in fostering startups.
Park Yong-man, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), also attended it. Kim Bong-jin, head of the Korea Startup Forum, led South Korea's economic delegation to the event.
The delegation includes representatives from 53 startups and 25 venture capital and accelerator firms, according to the KCCI.
Kim is the founder and chairman of Baedal Minjok, a major food delivery app.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
3
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
4
Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home
-
5
Moon expects dialogue with N. Korea to resume soon