KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,600 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 45,600 UP 100
HITEJINRO 21,600 UP 100
Yuhan 248,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 23,450 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 0
DOOSAN 94,500 UP 1,300
DaelimInd 118,500 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17100 UP300
KiaMtr 42,800 DN 200
IBK 13,950 0
KorElecTerm 66,100 DN 100
NamhaeChem 10,600 UP 300
DONGSUH 19,150 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 164,000 UP 3,000
BGF 7,560 UP 210
SamsungEng 16,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 93,700 UP 600
PanOcean 4,375 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 38,100 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 27,750 DN 250
KT 28,000 DN 50
SKTelecom 253,500 0
S&T MOTIV 44,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 88,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 219,000 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 100,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,965 UP 60
Hanon Systems 12,000 DN 50
SK 239,000 0
DAEKYO 6,150 UP 80
GKL 20,150 UP 50
Handsome 40,650 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,200 DN 400
BukwangPharm 20,350 UP 300
WJ COWAY 80,900 DN 400
ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 50
KISWire 25,050 UP 900
LotteFood 557,000 DN 5,000
