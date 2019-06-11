KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Youngpoong 734,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,900 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 274,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,550 UP 200
Kogas 42,500 UP 850
Hanwha 26,750 UP 500
DB HiTek 14,800 UP 50
SamsungElec 44,850 UP 50
NHIS 14,000 DN 50
SGBC 43,050 UP 600
Hyosung 76,100 UP 700
Binggrae 71,700 DN 600
GCH Corp 22,700 UP 400
LotteChilsung 170,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,950 UP 400
POSCO 240,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 75,800 DN 1,500
HHI 118,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 21,550 UP 200
OCI 94,100 UP 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,700 DN 200
KorZinc 462,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,800 0
SYC 54,300 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 96,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 49,600 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 38,250 UP 150
S-Oil 84,600 DN 400
LG Innotek 98,500 UP 2,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 259,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,550 UP 350
KumhoPetrochem 101,000 UP 2,700
Mobis 225,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 16,000 0
S-1 98,200 UP 500
Hanchem 80,900 UP 900
DWS 39,650 UP 150
UNID 50,600 UP 1,250
KEPCO 26,200 UP 850
