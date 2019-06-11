SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 50

LG Uplus 14,600 UP 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 82,600 DN 100

KT&G 100,500 DN 500

Muhak 11,350 UP 450

DHICO 6,510 UP 190

SBS 22,400 DN 100

LG Display 17,500 UP 350

Kangwonland 30,650 DN 850

NAVER 113,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 124,500 UP 500

NCsoft 469,500 DN 4,500

FARMSCO 6,830 UP 20

DSME 30,700 UP 550

DSINFRA 6,530 UP 90

DWEC 4,990 UP 40

Donga ST 101,000 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 284,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 284,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 950

LGH&H 1,309,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 341,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 21,550 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,100 UP 1,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,600 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 82,600 UP 4,700

Celltrion 202,000 UP 3,500

Huchems 21,450 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,000 UP 800

KIH 74,800 UP 200

LOTTE Himart 45,000 UP 1,700

GS 50,900 DN 400

CJ CGV 36,000 UP 250

HYUNDAILIVART 18,800 UP 350

LIG Nex1 34,750 UP 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,600 DN 150

