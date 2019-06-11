KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,600 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,600 DN 100
KT&G 100,500 DN 500
Muhak 11,350 UP 450
DHICO 6,510 UP 190
SBS 22,400 DN 100
LG Display 17,500 UP 350
Kangwonland 30,650 DN 850
NAVER 113,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 124,500 UP 500
NCsoft 469,500 DN 4,500
FARMSCO 6,830 UP 20
DSME 30,700 UP 550
DSINFRA 6,530 UP 90
DWEC 4,990 UP 40
Donga ST 101,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 284,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 284,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 950
LGH&H 1,309,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 341,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 21,550 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,100 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,600 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 82,600 UP 4,700
Celltrion 202,000 UP 3,500
Huchems 21,450 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,000 UP 800
KIH 74,800 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 45,000 UP 1,700
GS 50,900 DN 400
CJ CGV 36,000 UP 250
HYUNDAILIVART 18,800 UP 350
LIG Nex1 34,750 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,600 DN 150
