S. Korea's first lady, in mourning, to skip K-pop concert in Oslo
HELSINKI, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first lady, Kim Jung-sook, cancelled a plan to attend a K-pop concert in Oslo, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday, as South Koreans are mourning the death of Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung.
"The schedule of First Lady Kim Jung-sook attending the concert in Norway this evening has been canceled," the presidential office said.
Kim is on a visit to the Finnish capital along with President Moon Jae-in on his whirlwind Northern Europe tour.
In Budapest, the wreckage of a sightseeing boat was raised from the Danube River earlier in the day. Carrying dozens of South Koreans, it sank in the river on May 29. Nineteen South Koreans have been confirmed dead and seven others remain missing.
A Cheong Wa Dae official said Kim made the decision in consideration of Lee's passing and the retrieval of the ship.
