Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader

All Headlines 01:59 June 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the letter on Monday and described it as "beautiful" and "very warm," according to Reuters.

He said the U.S. has a great relationship with North Korea and added that he thinks something positive will happen between the two countries.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#Trump #North Korea
Issue Keywords
