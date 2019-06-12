Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:58 June 12, 2019

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sunken tour boat lifted from Danube, 4 still missing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Sunken tour boat raised after 13 days (Kookmin Daily)
-- Current account deficit triples, as spending rises and savings fall (Donga llbo)
-- Tragedy of Danube rears its head after 13 days (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Sunken tour boat lifted from Danube after 13 days (Segye Times)
-- Sunken boat raised, 4 still missing in Danube tragedy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't opts for fiscal expansion, loses sources for tax revenue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sunken tour boat lifted after 13 days, 4 bodies found inside (Hankyoreh)
-- After 13 days, Hableany raised from Danube (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Reform on inheritance tax seen as lukewarm (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporations disappointed in inheritance tax reform (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Sunken boat raised, four remains found (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat (Korea Herald)
-- US remains open to nuclear talks with NK (Korea Times)
