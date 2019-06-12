(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 12)

The younger generation of Koreans probably knows Lee mostly as an elderly widow of the former leader who realized the first ever inter-Korean summit in June 2000 in Pyongyang. But before she married Kim, Lee was a pioneering Christian activist for women's rights at a time when most of the nation's women had no status at home or in society, and were unable to speak up against the discrimination and abuse they faced. This unique background sets her apart from other Korean first ladies who did not have a distinct identity of their own or a career other than being a spouse.