Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 12

All Headlines 09:10 June 12, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to deliver speech on nuclear-free Korea and peace in Oslo

-- (U20 World Cup) Cinderella at the show: S. Korea complete unlikely march to final

-- (News Focus) Trump, Kim show will to continue nuclear diplomacy

Economy & Finance

-- Jobless rate for May

-- BOK chief hints at rate cut amid heightened uncertainty
