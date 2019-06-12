Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jobless rate stands at 4 pct in May

All Headlines 08:02 June 12, 2019

SEJONG, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate remained flat at 4 percent in May from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people reached 27.32 million in May, an increase of 259,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell to 9.9 percent last month from 10.5 percent tallied a year earlier.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#jobless rate
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!