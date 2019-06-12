Jobless rate stands at 4 pct in May
All Headlines 08:02 June 12, 2019
SEJONG, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate remained flat at 4 percent in May from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.32 million in May, an increase of 259,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell to 9.9 percent last month from 10.5 percent tallied a year earlier.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(LEAD) (Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home