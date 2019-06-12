S. Korean stocks open tad lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened mildly lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,115.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 0.22 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion gained 0.25 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor, meanwhile, moved down 0.35 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.6 percent.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested a slew of economic data, with the Dow Jones industrial average inching down 0.05 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.01 percent
The South Korean currency was trading at 1,179.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close
