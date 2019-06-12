Money supply rises at steady pace in April
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The country's money supply continued to increase in April on an increase in deposits by households, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2 came to 2,767.9 trillion won (US$2.34 trillion) in April, up 0.5 percent from a month before. From the same month last year, the amount marks a 6.6 percent increase, according to the Bank of Korea.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
The amount has increased at over 6 percent since last June, peaking at 6.8 percent in the final three months of 2018 and again in March.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader