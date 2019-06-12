Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Money supply rises at steady pace in April

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The country's money supply continued to increase in April on an increase in deposits by households, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's M2 came to 2,767.9 trillion won (US$2.34 trillion) in April, up 0.5 percent from a month before. From the same month last year, the amount marks a 6.6 percent increase, according to the Bank of Korea.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.

The amount has increased at over 6 percent since last June, peaking at 6.8 percent in the final three months of 2018 and again in March.

