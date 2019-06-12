Daewoo Shipbuilding wins LNG ship order
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Wednesday it has secured an order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for a Greek shipper.
Under the deal with Maran Gas Maritime (MGM) Inc., an affiliate of Greece's largest shipper, Angelicoussis Shipping Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessel by the first half of 2022, the shipbuilder said in a statement. The company didn't provide the value of the contract.
With the order, Daewoo Shipbuilding has achieved 32 percent, or US$2.69 billion, of this year's annual target of $8.37 billion, it said.
The company said five of the six LNG shipbuilding orders received this year were from MGM, adding that the two sides are currently in talks on additional LNG carrier orders.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home