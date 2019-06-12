Savings banks' Q1 net profit dips 3.8 pct on increased loan-loss reserve
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean savings banks reported a 3.8-percent fall in their combined net profit for the first quarter, hit by an increase in loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net income of the 79 savings banks stood at 208.6 billion won (US$176.7 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with a profit 216.8 billion won a year ago, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Since earlier this year, financial authorities have called for savings banks to set aside more provisions against bad loans and focus on their risk management processes, citing sluggish economic growth.
Their interest income rose 5.2 percent on-year to 1.05 trillion won, while loan-loss provisions gained 4.9 percent on-year to 443.5 billion won.
Their loan delinquency ratio climbed 0.2 percentage point to 4.5 percent at the end of March, according to the data.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the savings banks reached 14.54 percent at the end of March, up 0.21 percentage point from three months earlier.
A key barometer of financial health, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader