'Parasite' makes strong opening in France
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- This year's Cannes Palme d'Or-winner, "Parasite," made a strong debut in France, setting the record for the highest first-week box office performance for a South Korean movie, its overseas distributor said Wednesday.
Released on June 5, the family satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, had attracted 259,737 viewers in French cinemas through Sunday, according to CJ ENM Co.
It marks the highest first-week showing for any Korean film released in the country, surpassing the previous record of 235,371 set by Bong's 2013 feature "Snowpiercer."
"Parasite" ranked second on the weekly box office chart after Marvel's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which brought in 498,000 viewers.
CJ ENM said ticket sales of "Parasite" in France will likely gain momentum, as the movie will be shown on 300 screens this week, up from 179 screens last week.
Among all South Korean movies released in France, "Snowpiercer" is the most most-viewed, garnering a total of 680,000 viewers in 2013. "Chihwaseon" (2002) by Im Kwon-taek is next with 310,000, followed by "The Handmaiden" (2016) by Park Chan-wook with 300,000 and "Train to Busan" (2016) by Yeon Sang-ho.
In South Korea, "Parasite" has been atop the local box office since its release on May 30, surpassing 7.3 million admissions as of Tuesday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Remains of some Hungary boat sinking victims return home