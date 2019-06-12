Seoul shares slightly down in late Wednesday trading
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower in Wednesday morning following a choppy morning session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.53 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,937.94 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested a slew of economic data, with the Dow Jones industrial average inching down 0.05 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.01 percent.
Most large caps traded mixed.
Tech shares were down. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.45 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.34 percent.
In contrast, bio and steel shares traded in positive terrain, with Samsung BIologics moving up 0.49 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO gaining 1.25 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,181.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
