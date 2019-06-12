CJ CGV joins hands with Russia's largest cinema chain
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, said Wednesday that it has signed a partnership deal with Russia's leading theater operator to bring its ScreenX technology to the country.
ScreenX is a multi-projection cinematic platform that provides 270-degree panoramic images to audiences by expanding the display onto the theater's side walls.
The agreement was signed in Moscow by Kim Jong-ryol, chief innovation officer of CJ CGV, and Alexey Vasyasin, executive director of United Cinema Chain KinoOkko, CJ CGV said in a statement.
Under the deal, KinoOkko, which operates 76 movie theaters in 30 cities across Russia, will open a ScreenX theater at one of its theaters in Moscow in the second half of this year, it added.
The South Korean company said the deal will help its multi-wall technology expand its presence in the Russian film industry.
There are 220 ScreenX screens in 18 countries, including China, Indonesia and Vietnam, according CJ CGV.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
-
1
(LEAD) Ex-President Kim Dae-jung's widow dies at 96
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
1
Hungary to lift sunken tour boat
-
2
(2nd LD) 4 more bodies found inside sunken Hungary tour boat
-
3
(3rd LD) Sunken Hungary tour boat salvaged, placed on barge
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says he received letter from N.K. leader
-
5
Iran coach determined to play attacking football vs. S. Korea