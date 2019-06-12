KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,500 DN 500
SKTelecom 257,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 44,600 UP 100
HyundaiElev 89,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,200 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,965 0
SAMSUNG SDS 218,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 99,600 DN 400
DongwonF&B 281,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 400
LGH&H 1,339,000 UP 30,000
LGELECTRONICS 82,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 44,550 DN 450
KIH 74,700 DN 100
Huchems 21,100 DN 350
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,600 DN 1,000
Mobis 223,000 DN 2,500
HDC HOLDINGS 16,050 UP 50
Celltrion 204,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,200 DN 300
S-1 97,400 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,400 UP 1,150
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,900 DN 650
Kogas 42,450 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 276,000 UP 2,000
HHI 119,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 76,400 UP 600
LGInt 16,550 0
DongkukStlMill 6,640 UP 140
SBC 17,550 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 30,600 DN 50
DaeduckElec 12,150 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,180 UP 50
HtlShilla 96,100 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 70,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 96,600 UP 100
Hanwha Chem 21,450 DN 100
OCI 94,400 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,250 DN 450
