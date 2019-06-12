KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KorZinc 461,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,940 UP 140
SYC 54,300 0
HyundaiMipoDock 51,900 UP 2,300
IS DONGSEO 38,400 UP 150
S-Oil 83,200 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 98,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 30
SKC 35,200 UP 2,250
AK Holdings 47,800 0
LOTTE 43,700 UP 300
GS Retail 36,550 UP 350
Ottogi 714,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 26,200 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,450 DN 750
BukwangPharm 20,350 0
KT&G 100,500 0
WJ COWAY 80,700 DN 200
Muhak 11,000 DN 350
DHICO 6,580 UP 70
LOTTE SHOPPING 163,500 DN 500
SBS 21,850 DN 550
LG Display 17,100 DN 400
NamhaeChem 10,550 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,100 DN 50
BGF 7,440 DN 120
SamsungEng 16,550 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 93,800 UP 100
PanOcean 4,420 UP 45
DAEKYO 6,260 UP 110
GKL 20,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 38,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 28,400 UP 650
KT 28,100 UP 100
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,200 UP 600
Handsome 40,350 DN 300
Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 50
SK 236,500 DN 2,500
