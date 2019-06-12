KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IBK 14,000 UP 50
KorElecTerm 67,900 UP 1,800
Kangwonland 30,500 DN 150
NAVER 114,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 75,700 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 44,850 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 500
Hanchem 80,600 DN 300
DWS 39,800 UP 150
UNID 51,100 UP 500
KEPCO 26,300 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,550 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,270 0
BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50
L&L 15,600 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,800 UP 2,000
NamyangDairy 575,000 UP 5,000
LF 22,200 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 4,170 DN 25
FOOSUNG 7,460 DN 70
JW HOLDINGS 6,340 UP 70
SK Innovation 161,500 DN 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 UP 400
DSME 31,900 UP 1,200
DSINFRA 6,630 UP 100
Donga ST 102,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 5,020 UP 30
NCsoft 470,000 UP 500
FARMSCO 6,840 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 9,780 DN 180
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,200 UP 450
CUCKOO 145,500 UP 2,000
COSMAX 110,500 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,400 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 45,850 UP 250
