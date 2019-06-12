IBK 14,000 UP 50

KorElecTerm 67,900 UP 1,800

Kangwonland 30,500 DN 150

NAVER 114,000 UP 1,000

Hyosung 75,700 DN 400

HYUNDAI WIA 44,850 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 100,500 DN 500

Hanchem 80,600 DN 300

DWS 39,800 UP 150

UNID 51,100 UP 500

KEPCO 26,300 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,500 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,550 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 3,270 0

BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50

L&L 15,600 DN 50

AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 49,800 UP 2,000

NamyangDairy 575,000 UP 5,000

LF 22,200 UP 250

SsangyongMtr 4,170 DN 25

FOOSUNG 7,460 DN 70

JW HOLDINGS 6,340 UP 70

SK Innovation 161,500 DN 1,500

CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 UP 400

DSME 31,900 UP 1,200

DSINFRA 6,630 UP 100

Donga ST 102,000 UP 1,000

DWEC 5,020 UP 30

NCsoft 470,000 UP 500

FARMSCO 6,840 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 200

NEXENTIRE 9,780 DN 180

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,200 UP 450

CUCKOO 145,500 UP 2,000

COSMAX 110,500 DN 2,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,400 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 45,850 UP 250

(MORE)