KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HITEJINRO 21,500 DN 100
Yuhan 249,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 23,500 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 0
DOOSAN 95,600 UP 1,100
DaelimInd 117,500 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16850 DN250
KiaMtr 42,800 0
ORION 84,900 DN 800
Shinsegae 308,500 UP 8,000
BGF Retail 195,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 59,200 DN 200
Nongshim 248,500 UP 500
KPIC 136,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 42,850 DN 200
HDC-OP 47,000 UP 1,250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,900 UP 800
Kakao 124,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 UP 100
Binggrae 71,500 DN 200
GCH Corp 22,500 DN 200
LotteChilsung 169,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 141,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 63,600 DN 500
Donga Socio Holdings 97,100 DN 1,100
SK hynix 65,700 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 723,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,000 UP 1,100
Hanwha 26,750 0
DB HiTek 15,500 UP 700
CJ 103,500 0
JWPHARMA 32,150 DN 100
MANDO 29,450 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 308,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 68,400 DN 800
SK Discovery 25,300 DN 200
TaekwangInd 1,314,000 DN 11,000
LS 48,100 UP 250
HANILHOLDINGS 52,500 DN 2,100
DB INSURANCE 61,800 DN 200
