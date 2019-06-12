KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SsangyongCement 6,400 UP 140
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,000
KAL 32,150 DN 300
GS E&C 41,800 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,550 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 76,800 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,000 UP 50
POSCO 243,500 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 44,600 DN 250
NHIS 14,000 0
TONGYANG 1,800 UP 5
KCC 269,000 DN 500
Daesang 25,450 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,000 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,550 UP 300
KISWire 25,050 0
LotteFood 579,000 UP 22,000
HankookShellOil 328,500 DN 500
GS 50,700 DN 200
CJ CGV 36,350 UP 350
HYUNDAILIVART 18,700 DN 100
LIG Nex1 34,500 DN 250
LGCHEM 337,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 21,850 UP 300
POONGSAN 26,050 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 44,850 UP 400
Hansae 23,100 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 58,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,600 UP 2,500
Youngone Corp 40,250 DN 550
KOLON IND 42,650 DN 500
HanmiPharm 412,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,350 UP 50
emart 147,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 64,400 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 34,500 UP 750
Netmarble 122,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S314000 UP2000
