S. Korean Bond Yields on June 12, 2019
All Headlines 16:30 June 12, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.537 1.597 -6.0
3-year TB 1.469 1.542 -7.3
10-year TB 1.600 1.680 -8.0
2-year MSB 1.507 1.569 -6.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.999 2.053 -5.4
91-day CD 1.810 1.820 -1.0
