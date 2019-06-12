Moon hopes for inter-Korean summit before Trump's forthcoming visit to S. Korea
OSLO, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Wednesday that he will be able to hold another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within this month.
Speaking at the Oslo Forum in the Norwegian capital, Moon noted that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit South Korea on the occasion of his participation in the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.
"I think it's desirable (for me) to meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un before President Trump's visit to South Korea," he said.
The decision is up to Kim, he added, reaffirming that he's ready to meet him anywhere at any time.
Moon stressed that dialogue momentum is being maintained but could lose steam if the current, apparent stalemate in denuclearization talks is prolonged.
