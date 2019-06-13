(Women's World Cup) S. Korea fall to Nigeria for 2nd straight loss

Head coach Yoon Duk-yeo made some lineup changes on Wednesday. Midfielders Lee Min-a and Kang Chae-rim, who came off the bench to provide much-needed offensive spark against France, got the start this time. Yoon went from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-1-4-1 setup. Captain Cho So-hyun was the lone defensive midfielder. Lee and Kang were joined by Ji So-yun and Lee Geum-in on the secondary line of attack behind striker Jung Seol-bin.