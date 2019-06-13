(Women's World Cup) Unlucky S. Korea can't catch break vs. Nigeria

South Koreans regrouped and started dominating the ball again in the second half. But in another unfortunate call, forward Lee Geum-min had her game-tying score called back on an offside in the 58th. Lee was at the right spot at the right time when Kang Chae-rim's shot ricocheted off Nnadozie and landed at her feet. Lee easily put it into the gaping net, but she was offside by mere inches before the initial shot was fired.

